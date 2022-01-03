[KESC] 60 years of Australia-South Korea relationship

In the 1950s, the Republic of Korea was embroiled in war with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, dividing the nation in the Korean War.

South Korea supported democracy, and North Korea supported communism. The war wreaked havoc on a nation that had only just been freed from Japanese colonialism and was suffering intensely from poverty. Threatened by communism from China and the USSR, the United States was spearheading the fight for democracy and incorporating UN forces to protect South Korea’s freedom.

Australia responded immediately to the UN Security Council’s call, and was able to quickly send aid due to its geographical location, becoming the first nation among the UN troops to engage in combat.(10) Australians had already been in contact with Korea since 1889 as missionaries and had continued to reach out to Koreans(5), even during this terrible ordeal — showing the level of compassion that had been deeply fostered in the relationship.

In the midst of the Korean War, there were two special sisters, Helen and Catherine Mackenzie, who were the daughters of Australian missionary Dr. James Mackenzie (1865-1956) and his wife, nurse Mary Kelly (1880-1964). (4) In 1952, amid the war, they graduated from medical school in Australia and the Mackenzie sisters returned to their hometown of Busan as doctor and nurse, respectively, to help the weak country overwhelmed by bloodshed and conflict.

Despite their freedom and safety in Australia, they sacrificed that comfort to save Korean lives throughout the conflict. The two Korea-born Australians continued the work of their parents, who had already been supporting medical aid in Korea, by establishing the Ilsin Christian Hospital in Busan.(4) As a result, they influenced South Korea by contributing to its medical welfare. Their acts of helping the sick and abandoned poor people also showed their love for Koreans.

Hence, South Korea has benefitted in many ways through Western influence over the past century, and Australia’s sovereignty as a Commonwealth state puts it in a unique location that has fostered democratic influence in the Pacific.

The Mackenzie missionaries’ main impact was on the medical system of South Korea, but the spread of Christianity was also important in helping close the social gap that followed in the old traditions of South Korea. People went to the same church regardless of social class. This brought about ideas of equality and individual welfare,(2) which were fundamental in establishing democracy in this country.

The education system of Korea was also highly influenced by Western missionaries, as 20 to 40 percent of high school education in Korea during the Japanese occupation was managed by churches and missionaries. Notable among the many Christian schools established are Chosen Christian College, Ewha Womans University, Yonsei University and Soongsil University. Thanks to Australian and American missionaries, education has expanded and been a focal point for the country. Through the dissemination of individualistic values, Korean society has benefited from human rights development and the expansion of literacy, which led to the development of a strong economy.

A fundamental value of the West, democracy had a significant impact on the well-being of South Korea. With democracy came capitalism, and the Korean economy rapidly progressed to become a top-ranking economy through its participation in trade with the West. With the development of the economy, Korea has now formed a major investing relationship with Australia.

The two countries have seen similar levels of growth in annual gross domestic product in the 21st century and this indicates the level of development the two countries share(13). The development of a win-win relationship between Australia and South Korea was solidified by the Korea Australia Free Trade Agreement in 2014(3). It was further amplified by the recent 2+2 Meeting discussing Australia and Korea’s interest in increasing trade1. In fact, South Korea’s investment in Australia rose from $5 billion in 2006 to $31.4 billion in 2019. Major Korean investments in Australia have been made by the Korea National Pension Service, Posco Steel, the Korean Gas Corp. and SK E&S, capitalizing on the Korean economy’s strengths.(8) Australian investment in Korea was $22.7 billion in 2019, with the majority of investments being in finance and infrastructure.11 The scale of these investments shows the bilateral level of trust between the two countries and the commitment to progress together.

In 2019, the agreement for cooperation memorandum of understanding was updated from its initial signing in 2009.(11) There were major agreements in energy and mineral resources cooperation, development, missing Korean War personnel cooperation, defensive research, development, testing and evaluation and cooperation for strategy concerning Korea's New Southern Policy, as well as cooperation for law enforcement and combating transnational crime.(12)

The relationship between the two countries is rooted in history, as Australia was a benefactor during the Korean crisis. South Korea has sought to commemorate the 17,000 Australian troops sent during the Korean War, of which 340 sacrificed their lives in battle to defend the freedom of this country. By establishing the Revisit Korea Program, the Korean government,(8) specifically the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, has funded opportunities for Australian veterans to revisit the land they fought to protect, and to observe and share in the great prosperity that South Korea has enjoyed thanks to their blood, sweat and tears.

The fight for freedom, democracy and mutual development has brought Australia and South Korea closer over the past 60 years. The contributions that Australia has made to Korea — in terms of society(7), health, education and welfare — are emphasized by the South Korean abundance and well-being and mutual economic relationship, which will form in brotherly and sisterly bonds between the two great nations.