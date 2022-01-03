 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Budget carriers reschedule int'l flights due to omicron variant

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 14:58

Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
South Korea's low-cost carriers said Monday they have delayed or reduced their flights on international routes due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Air Seoul Inc., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., has delayed its planned flights to Guam from Jan. 29 to March 27.

Air Seoul has offered one flight a week, respectively, on the routes from Incheon to Qingdao and Yantai in China since the summer of 2020 to meet business travel demands.

Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest low-cost carrier, said it will continue to provide two flights a week on the Incheon-Guam route until Feb. 26. It had originally planned to provide four flights a week on the route from Jan. 27.

It also plans to operate flights on the Busan-Saipan route until Jan. 12, though the route resumed services on Dec. 29.

T'way Air Co. has provided two flights a week on the Incheon-Saipan route but decided to suspend them until Jan. 28.

South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and 10 LCCs, including Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Eastar Jet Co., Fly Gangwon, Air Premia Co. and Air Incheon Co.

Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other low-cost ones are passenger carriers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114