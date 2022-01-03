STO recruits ‘Global Seoul Mates’ to promote Seoul

The 2021 “Global Seoul Mate” induction ceremony is held both online and offline with some 130 participants. (STO)
The 2022 “Global Seoul Mate” project, jointly initiated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization, is recruiting members to produce and promote Seoul’s tourism-related digital content, the STO announced Monday.
The Global Seoul Mates are a delegation of foreigners living in Seoul who have both expertise and passion in producing digital content and utilizing social media, looking to introduce and promote Seoul’s attractions, festivals and events globally.
Last year, some 130 people from 55 countries participated in the project, producing a total of 2,605 pieces of content. During the eight-month period from April, the project team conducted at least two missions each month, and contributed to developing social media marketing strategies, in collaboration with the four Seoul districts of Yeongdeungpo, Dongdaemun, Gangnam and Songpa.
Recruitment categories for this year are divided into two types -- 30 people for the video-based category working on YouTube content and 100 people for the image-based category covering Instagram.
Activities will be conducted from March to October, and the members should be living in Seoul through the end of November to participate in the year-end ceremony. Project missions will often require participation in face-to-face meetings held in Seoul on weekdays.
“Global Seoul Mates are digital cultural ambassadors working with the foundation,” said Lee Hye-jin, head of the Smart Tourism Team at the STO. “Since the members chosen will be of different nationalities and backgrounds, we anticipate authentic and diverse views of Seoul to be discovered this year.”
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31 and the selections will be announced Feb. 15.
Details can be found on the website Visit Seoul website.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)