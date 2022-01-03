 Back To Top
2 omicron-linked deaths reported in S. Korea: officials

Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 13:41       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 13:48

This photo, taken last Saturday, shows a COVID-19 testing site set up at a plaza in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Saturday, shows a COVID-19 testing site set up at a plaza in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Two deaths in connection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in South Korea on Monday, reportedly the first deaths in the country linked to the highly transmissible variant, officials said.

Health authorizes in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, said two recently deceased coronavirus patients in the city, both in their 90s, have posthumously tested positive for the omicron variant.

The patients, who died last Monday and Wednesday, respectively, both tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior care hospital in the city at an earlier date.

They reportedly marked the first deaths connected to the omicron variant in South Korea. Health authorities are looking into the exact causes of the deaths. (Yonhap)

 

