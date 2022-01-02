[Newsmaker] May 2022 be year of healing, really

(Clockwise from top-left) Kang Sung-jin, professor of economics at Korea University and Kang Min-jin, leader of the Justice Party’s youth division and Patrick Ramos, a Seoul-based TikToker and influencer and Kim Ki-hong, co-chairman of a special committee designed to promote interests of the self-employed and David Stewart, High school English teacher and Dr. CedarBough Saeji, Assistant Professor in Korean and East Asian Studies at Pusan National University