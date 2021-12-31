Top 10 singers from ‘Tomorrow’s National Singer’ say their music sets them apart

Clockwise from top left: Singers Bak Chang-geun, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Solomon, Lee Byeong-chan, Park Jang-hyun, Kim Young-heum, Kim Hee-seok, Jo Yeon-ho, Son Jin-wook and Ko Eun-sung are the top 10 contestants of “Tomorrow’s National Singer.” (n.CH Entertainment, TV Chosun)