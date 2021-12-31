S.M. Entertainment launches streaming platform Beyond Live

K-pop powerhouse S.M. Entertainment has launched Beyond Live, an online-only streaming platform for concerts, the company said Friday.
The announcement came ahead of the entertainment firm’s “SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA,” a free online concert slated for Saturday.
The online streaming platform, operated under Beyond Live Corp., was jointly created last year by South Korea’s largest web portal operator, Naver, and S.M. Entertainment. It is currently a subsidiary under the K-pop label.
The platform, which utilizes the latest technology and allows real-time artist-to-audience interaction, made its debut last April through S.M. Entertainment’s project group SuperM’s virtual concert.
The platform became an essential tool for entertainment companies and singers at a time when travel restrictions and stringent distancing rules have all but halted the music industry.
During the live concerts, audiences can make use of the multicam functions, chatting rooms, emoji stickers, VOD services and various subtitles for global markets. Also, the live concerts are streamed in 4K, and the newly added multiangle views allow users to revel in real-time performances via modern visual technology and stunning effects.
The platform plans to expand its distribution channels by reaching out to streaming operators, IPTV providers, foreign broadcasters so the videos can be screened in theaters in and out of the country.
“Apart from the livestreaming services that we provide for K-pop artists, we are planning to augment our business portfolio by showcasing online press conferences, creating artist-related content and inviting foreign singers to perform online,” an official at Beyond Live said via a press release.
