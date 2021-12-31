 Back To Top
Hyundai Electric sells power transformers to Oman in $8.5m deal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 31, 2021 - 13:33       Updated : Dec 31, 2021 - 13:33

This image, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group on Friday, shows the 400kV 500 MVA ultrahigh pressure power transformer produced by its affiliate, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., and exported to the state-run Oman Electricity Transmission Co.
Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Friday it has exported ultrahigh-voltage power transformers to Oman's state utility provider in a deal valued at $8.5 million.

The supply deal with the Oman Electricity Transmission Co., included the sales of three 400-kilovolt/500-megavolt ampere power transformers, which will be installed in a new substation north of Oman, Hyundai Electric said.

With the deal, the company's power transformer sales in the Middle Eastern region are estimated to have reached $172 million this year, it said.

In the second half of this year alone, Hyundai Electric has won 20 such supply deals, including the 35 billion-won ($29.4 million) deal clinched with Saudi Arabia in September. (Yonhap)

