S. Korea emitted 701.3m tons of greenhouse gas in 2019: environment ministry

S. Korean conglomerates fall short to meet government’s recently raised greenhouse gas emission reduction goal. (Yonhap)

South Korea emitted a total of 701.3 million tons of greenhouse gas in 2019, the environment ministry said Friday.



The 2019 figure, confirmed by the Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Center, represents a 3.5 percent drop from the 2018 tally, according to the ministry.



The decrease came largely from a reduction in power plant emissions from 268.5 million tons to 248.7 million tons and alternative ozone layer depleting substances from 8.8 million tons to 6.3 million tons.



But road transportation and non-metal emissions increased by 2.75 million tons and 1.13 million tons, respectively.



By industry, the energy sector accounted for 87.2 percent, or 611.5 million tons, of the total emission. The energy sector's emissions were down by 3.3 percent, or 21 million tons, from 2018 due to restrictions on coal thermal power generations imposed to reduce fine dust air pollution.



Industrial plants, and farming and waste sectors took up 7.4 percent, 3 percent and 2.4 percent of the total, respectively.



Nearly 380 tons of greenhouse gas were emitted per 1 billion won (US$841,000) of gross domestic product, down 5.6 percent from 401 tons tallied in 2018.



Gas emission per individual was 13.6 tons, down 3.7 percent from 14.1 tons recorded in 2018.



According to the ministry, the 2020 tally is expected to fall to a total emission of 648.6 million tons. (Yonhap)