[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa sets record on Spotify with solo song

(Credit: YG Entertainment)





The song is from her solo debut album “Lalisa” and ranked No. 93 on Billboard’s Hot 100 when it came out. It also topped iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions.



(Credit: SM Entertainment)





The LP ranked No. 85 on the chart and became the K-pop album that came out this year to stay for the longest period on the chart. In September, the album hit the chart at No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop album from this year. The album, and the repack, sold over 3.58 million copies combined.



Meanwhile, a remix version of title track “Sticker” will be available late Thursday. It is part of label SM Entertainment’s remix project iScreaM.



(Credit: P Nation)





“I’ve had a lot planned for this year but decided not to put out the album thinking what meaning it would have without being able to host a concert. But next year, I will ... no matter what situation would be like,” said the musician in a music program that broadcast highlights from his 2019 concerts on Wednesday. His firm P Nation confirmed the statement Thursday.



His eighth LP “4X2=8” came out in 2017 and the ninth album was originally planned for 2019 release.



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)