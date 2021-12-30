 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai to halt local plant in Jan. for EV production

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 17:02       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 17:02
Hyundai Motor Co.'s Asan factory, 100 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will suspend one of its seven domestic plants next month to prepare for the production of electric vehicles.

Hyundai Motor will halt the Asan plant from Jan. 3-28 to upgrade the facilities before beginning production of EVs next year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to resume operations of the 300,000-unit-a-year Asan plant, which produces the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV, on Feb. 3.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles. (Yonhap)
