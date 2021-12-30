 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

‘Lesser known spots’ become MZ generation’s travel trend: survey

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 18:49       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 18:49
Crowds gather to enjoy Christmas events held in front of Myeongdong Cathedral in Jung-gu, central Seoul on Christmas Eve. (Yonhap)
Crowds gather to enjoy Christmas events held in front of Myeongdong Cathedral in Jung-gu, central Seoul on Christmas Eve. (Yonhap)
Hidden travel destinations known only to locals residing in the area have become the MZ generation’s most preferred travel routes, a survey data showed Thursday.

The Seoul Tourism Organization announced the survey results on the “2021 most-favored online Seoul tourism contents,” conducted on some 9,181 respondents over the month of November via its official website.

The survey was carried out in six languages -- Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian and Malaysian – and showed the highest number of participants to be Koreans, followed by Japanese and English. More than 60 percent of respondents were found to be aged between 20-39.

Among travel-related digital contents, 42.1 percent chose “videos” as the most preferred choice of media, and 30 percent of those answered “viewing landscapes and sceneries” as the most preferred type of travel videos to watch. Similar results were shown for last year’s survey, which implies travelers’ thirst for scenic beauties that tourism offers amid the pandemic, according to the STO.

A noteworthy portion of those under 19 years of age chose “influencers’ travel video logs” as their favorite genre, while more than half of the MZ generation respondents chose “daily vlogs made by local residents” as their top pick.

For the question of specific activities that one would prefer doing most while in Seoul, both Koreans and overseas respondents gave high marks on the following three options -- going to trendy local spots, visiting landmarks of the area, and traveling to historical attractions.

A noticeable difference was found between Koreans and foreign respondents in terms of how they relieve stress while under pandemic travel restrictions. Around 30.2 percent of Korean respondents answered that they manage by watching travel vlogs or looking at photos of past trips. Meanwhile, 41.1 percent of foreign respondents said they often search through travel-related social media posts, or make future travel plans in preparation for the post-pandemic era.

“The STO has been planning and providing various online travel contents for global fans of Seoul who have been unable to visit the city this year as well, due to the lingering pandemic,” said Lee Hye-jin, head of the STO’s Smart Tourism Division. “We will try to produce trendy contents tailored to fit global viewers‘ tastes, and work to enrich the city’s brand.”

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114