 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Bank mortgage rates hit highest mark in over 7 years in Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 13:45       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 13:45
A man passes by advertisements in Seoul promoting Standard Chartered Korea's mortgage products. (Yonhap)
A man passes by advertisements in Seoul promoting Standard Chartered Korea's mortgage products. (Yonhap)
South Korean banks' mortgage rates hit the highest level in more than 7 years in November amid rising borrowing costs, central bank data showed Thursday,

Banks' mortgage loan rate averaged 3.51 percent in November, up 0.25 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK)

This marked the highest since July 2014, when the corresponding rate was 3.54 percent.  

Banks' unsecured loan rate also rose 0.54 percentage point to 5.16 percent last month, the highest level since September 2014, when it was 5.29 percent.

The average interest rate on household loans thus rose to 3.61 percent in November from 3.46 percent the prior month, the highest since the 3.61 percent in December 2018.

Loan rates have been on the rise recently in line with the government's drive to put a lid on fast growing household debt and the central bank's rate hikes intended to tame inflation.

In late November, the BOK raised its policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1 percent, three months after it announced a quarter percentage point rate hike in August.  

The average rate for bank deposits, meanwhile, came to 1.57 percent in November, up 0.28 percentage point from a month earlier, the BOK said.

South Korean lenders' loan-deposit spread, a gauge of banks' profitability from lending, stood at 1.66 percentage points last month, lower than October's 1.78 percentage points. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114