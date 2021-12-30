 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

S. Korean builder sentiment improves for 2nd month in Dec.

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 13:41       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 13:41
This undated file photo shows an apartment construction site in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows an apartment construction site in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's construction business sentiment gained for a second month in December thanks to increased year-end orders, a poll showed Thursday.

The construction business survey index (CBSI) came to 92.5 this month, up 4.1 points from the previous month, according to the survey by the Construction and Economy Research Institute of Korea.

Yet the December figure remains below par. A reading below 100 indicates builders are pessimistic about the current state of the construction industry and outnumber those with optimistic views.

The CBSI remained above par in May and June, but languished in the 80-point level in August, October and November due to the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The institute attributed December's improvement to a year-end increase in new construction orders.

The survey also showed more construction companies being downbeat about business conditions in January due to seasonal factors, with the CBSI for the coming month amounting to 90.1. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114