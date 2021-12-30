Samsung flatly denies report on Biogen buyout deal

(Yonhap)
Samsung Group on Thursday denied a local media report that it was in talks with Biogen to acquire the US biotech company in a deal worth 50 trillion won ($42.2 billion).
Calling the report “groundless,” a Samsung spokesperson said no such talks were underway and declined to comment further.
Samsung's pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, Samsung Biologics, also denied the report later in the day in a regulatory filing.
Earlier in the day, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed investment banking sources, that the two firms had started talks for the acquisition deal after completing a feasibility study.
The report said Biogen reached out first as it was seeking a breakthrough amid weak sales of its controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.
The deal price reflected Biogen’s market value worth $34.6 billion and a typical premium. Biogen’s key shareholders include Primecap Management (11.07 percent), BlackRock (9.4 percent) and Vanguard (7.96 percent).
The report said the potential deal could offer a boon for Samsung that owns two pharmaceutical manufacturing units but has no presence in new drug development.
Samsung Biologics and Biogen have existing ties as they set up a joint venture, called Samsung Bioepis, a biosimilar manufacturer, in 2012. Samsung holds a majority stake of 50.1 percent in the entity.
Biogen’s Nasdaq-listed stock soared as much as 13 percent on the outlook for the Samsung deal before ending the day up 9.5 percent at $258.31.
Shares of Samsung Biologics and other related pharmaceutical companies also opened strong in Seoul, reflecting investors’ hopes for a strong industrial impact of the rumored mega deal.
