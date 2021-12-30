[Eye Plus] Glittering farewell to 2021

Trees and plants adorn twinkling light displays at the Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, inviting visitors to a winter fiesta.



Flowers may not be in abundance due to the winter weather, the botanic garden is full of spectacular lights and holiday cheer at night, making it a perfect spot to celebrate the Yuletide season.



Fairy-tale houses, which are surrounded by a vast field of herbs, are decked out in lights, creating romantic photo spots. The bright, rainbow-colored displays are accompanied by seasonal tunes.





Built in 1998 with the concept of introducing a Mediterranean lifestyle, the Herb Island is the largest herbal botanic garden in Korea, with some 250 types of herbs planted. It is best known for its lavender field, which attracts large numbers of tourists when in full bloom in summer.





Although the plants are undoubtedly the main attraction, visitors can feel a festive atmosphere by walking around its themed zones.





The “Venezia Zone,” decorated with European-style fountains, castles and canals, gives the feel of an exotic Italian city.





Christmas trees and light tunnels in the “Santa Zone,” modeled after the Santa Claus Village in Finland, charm adults as well as children. There are about 300 statues of Santa Claus here.



