[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Falling in Love with Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set’



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s The Lounge, located on the eighth-floor reception lobby presents “Falling in Love with Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set.”



This season’s tea set showcases nine desserts including strawberry mont blanc, crafted from juicy strawberries and almond cream enveloped in rich Chantilly cream; strawberry cheesecake; flamingo almond cake; strawberry macarons; and strawberry amaretti, complemented by two freshly baked raspberry scones and a savory dish selection including kadaif rolls with pistachio and cream cheese; berry french toast topped with assorted berries, banana and cream cheese; and strawberry cheese balls.



“Falling in Love with Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set” is available until Feb. 28, and is priced at 100,000 won for two guests. For inquiries, contact (02) 6282-6267.





Park Hyatt Busan offers Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set



Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan presents Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set, starting Jan. 1, where guests can taste a variety of desserts that use fresh seasonal strawberries.



The Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set consists of homemade scones, pink-colored sweet desserts and savory menus that stimulates the appetite. Desserts include strawberry crepe; strawberry eclair; strawberry mousse; strawberry cream cake with white chocolate; and the strawberry dark chocolate mousse.



The savory menus feature a grilled chicken taco served with fresh strawberry-and-avocado salsa, and a cucumber sandwich that adds strawberries and cream cheese to the cucumbers.



The Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set is available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and costs 85,000 won for two guests.



Inquiries can be made at (051) 990-1300.





InterContinental Seoul presents Lescure Afternoon Tea



InterContinental Seoul COEX in Samseong-dong presents Lescure Afternoon Tea, in collaboration with top-quality AOP-certified butter from Poitou-Charentes of France, in the Lobby Lounge located on the ground floor of the hotel, starting Monday.



Desserts and savory dishes with rich butter flavors will be prepared and all afternoon tea guests will receive a handmade butter-cookie-scented air freshener made by Lescure and InterContinental.



Lescure Afternoon Tea is served with six types of desserts made with Lescure butter, including palmier carre, earl grey cheese scone, strawberry opera cake, galette bretonne, and strawberry choux. The tea sets will also be available as a to-go option for home parties.



Lescure Afternoon Tea will be available until March 31, and is priced at 90,000 for two guests. For reservations, contact (02) 3430-8603.





Sheraton Grand Incheon provides ‘Dear My Kids’ package



The “Dear My Kids” package at Sheraton Grand Incheon provides the opportunity for children and parents to enjoy unique activities together at the hotel. The package consists of a deluxe room, breakfast vouchers at the hotel’s restaurant for two children and two adults, and free use of the fitness lounge and swimming pool inside the hotel.



A travel book and a set of crayons for kids, Sheraton hotel’s signature teddy bear, and a stamp completing mission game set will be provided for kids to fully immerse themselves through a variety of activities. Upon completing the mission, a special present will be provided.



The package is available until Feb. 28, and reservations can be made at (032) 853-1000.



