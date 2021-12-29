[Today’s K-pop] SM’s project unit teaser features Hyoyeon, Wendy, Karina

(Credit: SM Entertainment)
SM Entertainment floated teaser photographs for its supergroup project Girls On Top Wednesday.
The first unit GOT the beat focuses on dance and performance and the photographs that came out on the day featured three from the seven leading female artists: Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Wendy of Red Velvet and Karina of aespa. Also on board are BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Seulgi of Red Velvet and Winter of aespa.
On Tuesday, BoA shared photos of herself wearing a costume on her social network service account with a comment admitting that she is yet to get used to herself as a member of an idol group.
The septet will take to stage for the first time and present a new song called “Step Back” at an online concert SM Town Live 2022: SMCT Express @ Kwangya slated for Saturday.
Bambam’s new single tops iTunes chart in 21 regions
(Credit: Abyss Company)
Bambam of GOT7 proved himself strong as a solo musician as his new song “Who Are You” dropped on Tuesday landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 21 regions.
The song is a prerelease from his second EP and features Red Velvet’s Seulgi as a collaborator. He also participated in writing the words that sing about a newly born self and about hope for the future.
It has been six months since his solo debut EP “riBBon” and the second EP will be released early next year. The musician will also appear in a variety show that will show how four celebrities from different backgrounds would survive together in a trip to a remote countryside. The three-part show will start airing on Jan. 2.
Golden Child to debut in Japan next month
(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)
Boy band Golden Child will officially debut in Japan with single named “A Woo!!” said agency Woollim Entertainment Tuesday.
The ten members posed for the group poster and individual shots in black-and-white costume that was highlighted by strong eye makeup and pierced lips.
In addition to the same-titled lead track, the debut single will also include Japanese version of “Wannebe” and “DamDaDi.” The single will be fully unveiled on Jan. 26.
The 10-member band debuted in 2017 and “Ra Pam Pam,” title track from its second studio album “Game Changer,” debuted on Billboard’s digital song sales chart as No. 37 in August. The song was No. 2 on its world digital song sales chart.
NCT movie to come to cinemas
(Credit: CGV)
Fans of NCT will be able to enjoy the band’s 2020 concert at CGV cinemas across the country next month.
The cinema franchise announced Wednesday that it will bring “Beyond Live The Movie: NCT Resonance” to 30 screens on Jan. 12. For about two hours, all members of the band, excluding Taeyong who was absent due to health reasons, perform as many as 27 songs at the live performance held on Dec. 27, 2020. Scenes from behind the stage that have not been made public yet will be also unveiled.
Separately, NCT, along with its subunits, sold more than 10 million units of album this year, according to its label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.
The band’s third full album “Universe” came out earlier this month and sold more than 1.74 million copies so far. NCT Dream’s first LP “Hot Sauce” from May and repack “Hello Future” racked up sales over 3.31 million copies while NCT 127’s third LP “Sticker” from September and repack “Favorite” sold over 3.62 million copies.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)