[Today’s K-pop] SM’s project unit teaser features Hyoyeon, Wendy, Karina

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



SM Entertainment floated teaser photographs for its supergroup project Girls On Top Wednesday.



The first unit GOT the beat focuses on dance and performance and the photographs that came out on the day featured three from the seven leading female artists: Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Wendy of Red Velvet and Karina of aespa. Also on board are BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Seulgi of Red Velvet and Winter of aespa.



On Tuesday, BoA shared photos of herself wearing a costume on her social network service account with a comment admitting that she is yet to get used to herself as a member of an idol group.



The septet will take to stage for the first time and present a new song called “Step Back” at an online concert SM Town Live 2022: SMCT Express @ Kwangya slated for Saturday.



Bambam’s new single tops iTunes chart in 21 regions





(Credit: Abyss Company)



Bambam of GOT7 proved himself strong as a solo musician as his new song “Who Are You” dropped on Tuesday landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 21 regions.



The song is a prerelease from his second EP and features Red Velvet’s Seulgi as a collaborator. He also participated in writing the words that sing about a newly born self and about hope for the future.



It has been six months since his solo debut EP “riBBon” and the second EP will be released early next year. The musician will also appear in a variety show that will show how four celebrities from different backgrounds would survive together in a trip to a remote countryside. The three-part show will start airing on Jan. 2.



Golden Child to debut in Japan next month





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Boy band Golden Child will officially debut in Japan with single named “A Woo!!” said agency Woollim Entertainment Tuesday.



The ten members posed for the group poster and individual shots in black-and-white costume that was highlighted by strong eye makeup and pierced lips.



In addition to the same-titled lead track, the debut single will also include Japanese version of “Wannebe” and “DamDaDi.” The single will be fully unveiled on Jan. 26.



The 10-member band debuted in 2017 and “Ra Pam Pam,” title track from its second studio album “Game Changer,” debuted on Billboard’s digital song sales chart as No. 37 in August. The song was No. 2 on its world digital song sales chart.



NCT movie to come to cinemas





(Credit: CGV)