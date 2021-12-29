Posco calls time on oldest blast furnace

Posco employees work near the exit way of crude steel. (Posco Group)

South Korea’s oldest furnace in Pohang, the home city for steelmaker Posco, has shut down operations on Wednesday, signaling an end to a decadeslong chapter of the nation’s manufacturing-driven industrial growth.



The company’s first blast furnace that had run since 1973 was renovated twice as the average lifespan of furnaces lasts around 15 years.



“Behind the country stepping up as the world’s top 10 economic power, there was Pohang No. 1 furnace and employees’ hard work,” said Posco President Kim Hag-dong.



Former Posco Chairman Park Tae-joon (center) cheers with employees following the first production of crude steel at its Pohang No. 1 blast furnace in 1973. (Posco Group)