Son Heung-min named S. Korea's top male footballer for record 6th year

This image provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Wednesday, shows Son Heung-min, winner of the KFA Male Player of the Year. (KFA)

South Korean captain Son Heung-min has been named the country's top male football player of the year for a record sixth time.



The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced winners of the annual KFA Awards on Wednesday. Son earned the Male Player of the Year honor for the third straight time and sixth year overall. He previously won this award in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020.



He netted four goals in seven international matches in 2021. At club level, Son set a career high with 22 goals in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-2021 season.



The KFA said 26 of its technical officials and 52 football journalists voted on award winners, with KFA officials' votes weighed double.



Son earned 253 points overall, well ahead of the runner-up, Fenerbahce center back Kim Min-jae. Son had support from 47 of 52 journalists, while Kim got a vote from 13 out of 26 KFA officials.



Ji So-yun was named the Female Player of the Year for the sixth time, extending her own record. She had also earned the award in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019.



Ji helped Chelsea FC Women to the English league and FA Cup titles, and to the runner-up finish at the UEFA Women's Champions League. (Yonhap)