Population mobility falls for 11th month in Nov.

(Statistics Korea)

SEJONG -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country dropped for the 11th straight month in November amid fewer newly available apartments, data showed Wednesday.



The number of people who changed their residences sank 7.1 percent on-year to 567,000 last month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



It marked the 11th consecutive month the number has dropped and was lower than the 10.7 percent decline posted in September.



The fall was attributable mainly to fewer newly built apartments for people to move in to, according to the statistics agency. Last year's high base effect was also responsible.



The population mobility rate -- the number of those relocating per 100 people -- came to 13.4 percent in November, down 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier.



The data also showed the South Korean capital of Seoul and seven other cities and provinces recording a net population outflow, with nine cities and provinces posting a net inflow.



In particular, Seoul chalked off a net outflow of 10,554 in November, marking the 21st straight month of outflow. (Yonhap)