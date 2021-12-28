[Newsmaker] Opposition campaign chief tightens grip to end internal conflict

People Power Party election committee chief Kim Chong in stepped in Tuesday to calm the conflict between the party’s presidential candidate and its chairman.
Discord in the conservative main opposition party has continued since it chose Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor general, as its flagbearer in November.
Acknowledging the interim disputes made public by the remarks of the party members, Kim said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper that he will step up to “control the various messages” that the party delivers to the public.
On a series of misstatements on state and social affairs by the presidential candidate, Kim also vowed to gain control over the people around Yoon, who may affect his words.
“Yoon has just entered politics after serving in the prosecution for 26 years. So he is so much aware of the political impacts of his words. The campaign team should help him in delivering messages with affective political meanings.”
For Lee, the party chief who has been at odds with the presidential candidate, Kim also said Lee should be more “accommodating” as a leader.
“Personal advice (to the presidential candidate) is okay. But making it public is not wise. People will find it hard to accept that a party leader and the party’s presidential candidate keep on saying different things,” Kim said.
Kim also said Lee’s political life depends on the upcoming presidential election, and how the result affects the party’s standing ahead of the regional and general elections.
“Lee would be rational to make the right judgment,” Kim added.
In the latest spat, Yoon said no one in the party should act like a “critic from a third party,” a remark which appears to target Lee, who has been critical of the election campaign.
Lee quit from his post as the joint standing chairman of the PPP election committee on Dec. 21, following an argument with the campaign committee’s communications chief, Rep. Cho Su-jin.
“The election is just around the corner, and it is an emergency situation and a critical period. No one should become a critic from a third party,” Yoon said in an election committee meeting Monday.
“(We) should embrace the attitude to resolve problems on our own, and to persuade the people and draw support from them.”
Lee immediately hit back in a Facebook post, saying “It would give a wrong impression to the people if Yoon were to call the proposals made by the party chief mere criticisms.”
“I believe being able to voice their opinion for improvement of the group they are affiliated in is democracy,” Lee said, adding that a proposal carries a solution, and is “more than” just a critical evaluation.
While Kim Chong-in, the seasoned politician in top command of the party’s campaign team, said he would take stronger lead, further dispute may be inevitable, as several officials of Yoon’s election committee have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for “disobeying” Lee.
Lee has referred Kim Yong-nam, the election committee’s senior communications officer to the disciplinary committee Friday, when Kim has accused Lee of creating new posts for his close aides and paying them millions of won.
Rep. Cho Su-jin, who had been the election committee’s communications chief, was also referred to the disciplinary committee for openly rejecting Lee’s order and saying she only listens to the presidential candidates’ order.
The disciplinary committee meeting to review the cases will be held Thursday morning.
Another veteran lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo, who was the runner-up in the party primary and is now supporting its regional election committee in Daegu, said it was important to “embrace” the party chief to win in the election.
“Even if (you) can’t approve of Lee, (you) should embrace him. Oppressing him will only lead to losing in the election,” Hong said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.
In a survey by local pollster Realmeter on Tuesday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea posted an approval rating of 41.1 percent, surpassing Yoon, who followed with 40.1 percent.
The survey commissioned by Energy Economic News was conducted over the weekend on 1,000 respondents.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)