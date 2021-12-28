 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 14:50       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 14:50
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)
The global TV sensation "Squid Game" will likely return not only with season 2 but also with season 3, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said Tuesday.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

It is the first time that the director-writer has hinted at the possibility of a third season of the biggest Netflix original series after he confirmed a plan to produce another season in a media interview last month.

He said the next season will feature the story of Gi-hun, the final winner of the deadly contest of heavily debt-ridden people to win 45.6 billion won ($38.9 million) in prize money.

Since its official release on Sept. 17, "Squid Game" has swept Netflix's top popular charts across the world, reaching the No. 1 spots in more than 90 countries where the streaming service is available.

It also became the most-watched Netflix content of all time, with a total of 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first four weeks of release.

The record-breaking run has helped the Korean language show earn a number of awards and nominations in prestigious awards shows in the United States, including the Gotham Awards and the Golden Globes. (Yonhap)
