N.Korea convenes key party meeting to discuss ‘strategic, tactical’ policies

North Korea on Monday kicked off a key party meeting to discuss and decide major “strategic and tactical policies” for the next year, with the attendance of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.
The North Korean leader presided over the 4th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers‘ Party of Korea upon the authorization of the politburo, the North Korean media reported on Tuesday.
The meeting was held in public four times this year mainly with an emphasis on domestic issues, including the implementation of the five-year economic plan, nation-scale ideological campaigns, and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plenary meeting has significance given that Kim Jong-un has announced the country’s “new strategic line” such as the Byungjin policy, reflecting the changes in internal and external environments.
In general, Pyongyang examines the progress in implementing political and socio-economic policies and discusses weighty internal and external issues and party personal shuffles, and makes a decision of significance at a plenary session.
The North Korean state media on Tuesday said participants would “review the implementation of main Party and state policies for the year 2021” at the 4th plenary meeting.
Also the meeting aims to “discuss and decide on the strategic and tactical policies and practical tasks for dynamically guiding the struggle of our Party and people to usher in a new period of the development of socialist construction to the next stage of victory,“ the media added.
In particular, the year-end plenary session is crucial in the light of the track record that Kim Jong-un has utilized a major party meeting as a platform to announce his domestic and foreign policy roadmap and plans for the new year. The North Korean leader has not delivered a New Year speech since 2019.
At the plenary meeting, Kim Jong-un also expects to present his recalibrated approach to South Korea and the US amid both sides continuing to send overtures for dialogue.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Tuesday once again urged Pyongyang to “choose the path toward restoring dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas and the US.”
All eyes are riveted on the meeting which comes at a critical juncture. This year marks the 10th year of Kim Jong Un taking power assuming the “supreme commandership of the Korean People’s Army” on Dec. 30, 2011.
Against the backdrop, Pyongyang expects to present a positive assessment of economic achievements at a plenary meeting, which was also held in the first year of implementing the five-year plan proposed during January‘s party congress. The North Korean state media has continued to praise this year as a victory.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Tuesday pointed out North Korea would “have to continue its impetus for the five-year national economic plan by at least setting a higher goal in each field,” taking note of the importance of the next year.
Next year marks the beginning of a new decade of Kim Jong-un’s ruling, the 110th anniversary of the birth of the late founder Kim Il-sung, and the 80th anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-il’s birth.
The Unification Ministry also assessed that around 1,000 personnel attended the plenary meeting. The number of participants is analogous to the plenary session held in December 2019, in which Kim Jong-un firstly delivered end-of-year remarks replacing a New Year’s speech.
Photos provided by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency showed members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee and members of the Political Bureau participating in the meeting along with members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee.
North Korea state media also reported that “officials of the departments of the Party Central Committee, leading officials of ministries, national institutions, province-level guidance organs, cities, counties, and major industrial establishments and officials of relevant major sectors” attended the meeting as observers.
The Unification Ministry viewed that the attendance of officials of factories and industrial establishments were intended to garner on-the-ground opinions when evaluating this year’s performance and to utilize them as a medium to inform the party’s decisions and instructions to workers working on the site.
By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com
)