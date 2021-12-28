[Best Brand] Lotte Card offers best payback deals for millennials, Gen Z

Lotte Card recently launched a new credit card series that aims to offer best deals for shopping, dining out and more for millennials and Gen Z customers.
The four cards under its so-called Loca Likit series – Loca Likit 1.2, Loca Likit Eat, Loca Likit Play and Loka Likit Shop – offers its users different discounts and cost-effective options for the shops they want.
Loca Likit 1.2 pays 1.2 percent cash back on dining, cafe and food delivery apps and 1.5 percent back discount on online payment. The discount is unlimited and users can receive the benefits regardless of the previous month’s spending.
The remaining Loca Likit cards – Eat, Play and Shop – offer more lucrative deals, but users must spend more than 400,000 won ($337) the previous month.
Loca Likit Eat, specifically created to satisfy its epicurean users, offers cash paybacks at major restaurants and through delivery apps including Coupang Eats, Yogiyo and Baemin. The discount is offered at cafes including Starbucks, Twosome Place, Paul Bassett and Hollys Coffee.
Loca Likit Play focuses on handing benefits for users who enjoy culture. It offers cash paybacks at movie theaters including Lotte Cinema, CGV and Megabox and discounts at gas stations operated by S-Oil, GS Caltex and SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank. The same benefits are offered when using subscription streaming services Netflix, Watcha, YouTube, Melon and Genie.
Last but not least, Loca Likit Shop was designed for shopaholics who enjoy shopping online on e-commerce platforms such as Coupang, Wemakeprice and Tmon. It offers cashbacks at certain hair salons, convenience stores, including GS25, CU and Seven Eleven.
Loca Likit Eat, Play and Shop all offer discounts when using membership services at e-commerce platforms operated by Coupang and Naver.
The credit card receives a budget-friendly annual fee of 10,000 won to attract younger customers.
“It’s a card created to cater to millennials and Gen Z customers, who have specific preferences,” a Lotte Card official said.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)