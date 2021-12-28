 Back To Top
National

[Best Brand] KIS values learning experience

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:07
Students at Korea International School (KIS)
Students at Korea International School (KIS)

Korea International School, in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, focuses on providing students a chance to learn about global citizenship, integrity, adaptability, balance in life, and empowerment.

The international school honors diversity. Students and faculty members of thirty-seven nationalities and their cultures are represented at KIS. It supports multilingual students, allowing them to use more than one language to process their learning. Teachers invite students to share their languages and cultures, growing students’ sense of classroom community while widening their perspectives.

KIS believes that students should be able to lead their own learning and its process. Through transdisciplinary or multidisciplinary learning, students draw on skills and knowledge developed in different subject area. Elementary classroom and specialist teachers develop inquiry-based transdisciplinary units that create a full, connected learning experience for students. At the secondary level, students are expect to make connections between subject areas and to collaborate with their peers. Faculty members give standards-based feedback using student-centered language for the students for their better understanding.

Also, KIS values the importance of co-curricular athletics and activities that challenge exploration, believing students can apply their academic skills and knowledge with a co-curricular activity.

The school also hopes to provide a learning environment that allows students to grow and develop, supported by the collaboration between students, teachers, parents and caregivers.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
