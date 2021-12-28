Police open probe into resume falsification allegations involving wife of Yoon

People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s spouse, Kim Keon-hee, apologizes in public Sunday for the controversy over her career allegations. (Yonhap)

Police launched an investigation Tuesday into allegations that the wife of Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, falsified credentials on her resume for teaching jobs.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has taken over the complaints filed against Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, and planned to hold an interview Wednesday afternoon with civic group officials who filed the complaints, officials said.



Two civic groups filed the complaints, claiming Kim falsified her credentials in her resume submitted for her past teaching positions at several universities, including Suwon Women's University and Kookmin University.



"She duped institutions of higher education and students by falsifying or fabricating some 20 credentials," the groups claimed.



The allegations have continued to plague Yoon's campaign in the run-up to the presidential election on March 9.



Kim publicly apologized Sunday, saying, "All was my fault and carelessness. Please forgive me." She admitted some of her credentials were exaggerated or mistakenly written. (Yonhap)