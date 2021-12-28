 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

[Best Brand] 100 Classics offers personalized English learning based on books

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:40       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 16:40
A promotional poster of 100 Classics. (100 Classics)
A promotional poster of 100 Classics. (100 Classics)
A reading-focused English education program based in South Korea is helping students stay competitive in standardized tests and increase their chances to advance to prestigious institutions.

"100 Classics," an English education brand owned by In Times In, has drawn participation from school-age children from South Korea, the US and Japan, to engage in a special program that uses English-based discussions to nurture students as globally competitive talents in today’s society.

Under the lead of highly qualified educators with expertise in literature and education, the program uses books recommended by renowned educational institutions and a writing-intensive workbook developed by 100 Classics’ own research center.

The program focuses on setting a personalized curriculum for each student based on his or her educational status and demands. Divided into 12 levels, the program helps students enjoy educational activities that fit their skill levels with free discussions, quizzes and games.

For students, the program offers an opportunity to develop creativity and critical thinking skills while preparing for standardized English tests like the Secondary School Admission Test, the Test of English as a Foreign Language and the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

100 Classics has consistently produced batches of high scorers in TOEFL, SSAT and SAT as well as acceptance to prestigious boarding schools like the Fay School and St. Paul’s School.
100 Classics CEO Lee Yong-hoon
100 Classics CEO Lee Yong-hoon
Additional award opportunities and add-on activities also boost children’s enjoyment in the program.

On top of certifying completion of books and offering certificates of completion, 100 Classics provides students with opportunities to participate in journalism activities, take part in contests and enjoy Halloween and Christmas festivities.

"The common background of high-achieving students, socially respected figures and CEOs of global companies is rigorous reading," a 100 Classics official said in a statement.

“We hope this program is the best present for parents to give their children living in the global age of the 'fourth industrial revolution.'"

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114