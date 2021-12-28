N. Korean leader convenes key party meeting to discuss policy issues

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Monday, in this photo released by its official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KNCA-Yonhap)

North Korea has kicked off a key ruling party meeting to decide on "strategic and tactical policies," its state media said Tuesday, amid expectations the session could serve as a venue to unveil Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the plenary of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee held the previous day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"The plenary meeting is to review the implementation of main Party and state policies for the year 2021 and discuss and decide on the strategic and tactical policies," the KCNA said.



The meeting "approved the agenda items and went into the discussion of them," the report said without further elaboration, indicating that the event may continue for multiple days.



The North's previous plenary meetings were held for one to four days.



The meeting has drawn keen attention from the outside world, as it may offer a clue to the reclusive regime's next step amid a prolonged stalemate in its nuclear negotiations with the United States.



The North has remained unresponsive to US overtures for talks after the countries' no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019, demanding Washington first retract what it calls "double standards" and "hostile policy" against its regime.



The KCNA did not provide details on the plenary's agenda items, but the economy is also expected to be high on the list as the North is struggling from crippling sanctions and a protracted border closure due to COVID-19.



Experts say this week's plenary could replace Kim's annual New Year's Day address.



Kim has skipped such speeches in the past two years, opting instead to unveil key messages via major party sessions around the turn of the calendar.



At the end of 2019, Kim presided over a four-day party plenary session and accused Washington of "hostile acts" against Pyongyang.



This year, he convened a rare party congress in January and called the US the North's "principal enemy."



Eyes are also on how the North will mark the 10th anniversary of Kim's rise to power, which falls this Thursday on the occasion of the party event.



Kim officially took the helm of the North on Dec. 30, 2011, with the "supreme commandership of the Korean People's Army," 13 days after his father and former leader Kim Jong-il died.



On Monday, Seoul's unification ministry urged North Korea to "start the new year by opening the door for dialogue" and "take a step forward for engagement and cooperation." (Yonhap)