 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon hails Archbishop Desmond Tutu as ‘remembered in mind of humanity forever’

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 20:16       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 20:16
In this file photo, President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)


President Moon Jae-in said Monday the life of South Africa‘s late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be “remembered in the mind of humanity forever,” paying his tributes to the passing of the anti-apartheid icon.

In a statement, Moon praised Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, for showing the power of “forgiveness and reconciliation” throughout revelations of the truth on apartheid-era crimes.

Moon said Tutu inspired South Korean people in their efforts to show the truth and for reconciliation.

Moon also recalled Tutu’s remarks that there would be harmony under any circumstances.

“We will recover together while making reconciliation and cooperation under the will of the Archbishop,” Moon said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114