Finance

S. Korea to sell W13tr worth of state bonds in Jan.

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 27, 2021 - 20:17       Updated : Dec 27, 2021 - 20:17


South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($11 billion) in government bonds in January, the finance ministry said Monday.

The ministry will issue 900 billion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.5 trillion won with a maturity of three years,

2.5 trillion won in five-year government bonds and 2.6 trillion won with a maturity of 10 years, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.3 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 400 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.

Last week, the ministry said it will lower the ratio of short-term bonds to 25 percent from 30 percent in 2022, while raising the portion of bonds with a maturity of 20 years and longer to 35 percent from 30 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea issued 5.8 trillion won in state bonds in December, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
