Logo commemorates 60th anniversary of Morocco, Jordan and Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations

Poster for logo design contest commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022 of Korea with Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 22 (Korea-Arab Society)
The Korea-Arab Society held a logo contest commemorating next year’s 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations of South Korea with Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia on Dec. 22 to enhance mutual cooperation.
The contest was sponsored by Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society, Korean embassies in Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia and Jordanian, Moroccan and Saudi Arabian embassies in Korea.
According to the Korea-Arab Society, 154 logo designs from 147 people from the four countries were submitted between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 with outstanding levels of creative design that showed enthusiasm from people with diverse backgrounds leading to a bright future ahead.
The society said that designs of the top-placing winners will be featured in all official materials related to celebrations among the embassies throughout next year.
The award ceremony held online with the participation of K-pop group B.I.G, who represents the Korea-Arab Society as goodwill ambassadors, sent a congratulatory message in Arabic and a video of their performance.
