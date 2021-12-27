[Best Brand] GC Pharma rolls out new high-content multivitamin

GC Pharma has recently launched a new high-content multivitamin called B-max Meta B.
B-max Meta B contains 30 milligrams of bisbentiamine that passes through the blood brain barrier to help the human brain’s metabolism, the company said. The product also has high amounts of vitamin B12, vitamin D, magnesium and zinc to aid people in controlling their health, it added.
The new supplementary multivitamin is the latest addition to CG Pharma’s B-max series, which began rolling out in 2012 as a high content vitamin tablet.
With the newest multivitamin, there are now seven products in the B-max series, including B-max Meta, B-max BB and B-max Ever.
As the series’ flagship product, B-max Meta contains 100 mg of the vitamin B group that is believed to help generate energy and recover physical fatigue in the body.
B-max BB is designed for female customers, as it has more antioxidants such as L-cysteine, vitamin C and selenium. Targeting the elderly, B-max Ever contains biopharmaceuticals including royal jelly, angelica and astragalus.
According to the company, the B-max series has gained popularity thanks to recommendations from pharmacists and through word-of-mouth. This year, the B-max series won the top honor of the most preferred multivitamin from the Korean Standard Well-Being and Environment Index for the second year in a row.
“The B-max series is a customized product that meets various needs of consumers,” an official from GC Pharma said.
“It will help modern people, tired from overwork and stress, recover from fatigue and support the nutrition supply.”
The B-max series became a blockbuster drug when its annual sales surpassed 10 billion won ($8.4 million) in 2017. In the Korean biopharmaceuticals industry, a blockbuster drug is classified as an item that exceeds 10 billion won in annual sales.
