Moon hails Archbishop Desmond Tutu as 'remembered in mind of humanity forever'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Monday the life of South Africa's late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be "remembered in the mind of humanity forever," paying his tributes to the passing of the anti-apartheid icon.



In a statement, Moon praised Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, for showing the power of "forgiveness and reconciliation" throughout revelations of the truth on apartheid-era crimes.



Moon said Tutu inspired South Korean people in their efforts to show the truth and for reconciliation.



Moon also recalled Tutu's remarks that there would be harmony under any circumstances.



"We will recover together while making reconciliation and cooperation under the will of the Archbishop," Moon said. (Yonhap)