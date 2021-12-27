[Today's K-pop] BTS’ Suga tests positive for COVID-19: report

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS has been infected with COVID-19, local media reported Friday.



Suga’s COVID-19 test results came back positive after arriving in Korea from the US. He will be isolated.



Separately, BTS shared the choreography video for its holiday remix of “Butter” on Friday.



Using props such as Christmas-themed headwear and sparkling tinsel that matched with their warm-toned clothes, the bandmates celebrated the holidays dancing to the tune of their mega hit song’s carol pop version.



The digital single “Butter” came out in May and topped Billboard’s Hot 100 10 times in total and has stayed on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Exc. in the US as No. 34 and No. 21, respectively.



SF9 to host concert in Seoul next month





(Credit: FNC Entertainment)

SF9 will hold a three-day concert in southern Seoul in January, agency FNC Entertainment announced Friday.



It has been almost 2 1/2 years since its previous standalone concert.



The management firm posted a poster for the concert dubbed 2022 SF9 Live Fantasy #3 Imperfect, showing the nine bandmates donned in suits. The concert will be held from Jan. 21-23.



On Dec. 30, the band will release a new song, “Savior,” through Universe Music.



The group released its 10th EP “Rumination” in November and the EP topped iTunes K-pop albums chart in 14 regions.



Seventeen’s Woozi talks about 1st solo mixtape





(Credit: Marie Claire)

Woozi of Seventeen talked about his putting together his first solo mixtape that is due out next month.



In an interview that accompanied a photoshoot for Marie Claire Korea, he said he had to rack his brain to decide which direction he should be headed in making music that is wholly his own for the first time. After a painstaking process, however, he managed to create a mixtape that would be an answer to the question “What kind of music does musician Woozi do?”



The singer/songwriter has been making music for the past 10 years and hearing fans say that his music gave them strength is what keeps him going.



“Thanks to that, now I want to make music that makes people happy, music that is good enough to make those who support us proud,” he said.



Woozi won the best producer award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards earlier this month and will release the mixtape in January.



Victon covers IU’s Christmas song





(Credit: IST Entertainment)