Online-only banks not accessible for non-Koreans

Hiram Piskitel, a 40-year-old American IT project manager at an international company located in Seoul, tries to open a bank account on Toss Bank’s mobile application. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

For Hiram Piskitel, a 40-year-old American IT project manager at an international company in Seoul, the launch of South Korea’s third internet-only lender Toss Bank in October signaled a change in his personal finance routine.



The online bank, operated by Viva Republica, had vowed to offer non-face-to-face banking services to foreign residents. If realized, it would be the first accessible online bank for the roughly 2 million non-Koreans residing in Korea.



Hiram’s hopes, however, soon turned into disappointment, when he attempted to open an account.



“Toss Bank still doesn’t allow account creation by non-Koreans. I read some articles a few months ago that the bank will try to enable this, but nothing happened,” said Piskitel, who has lived in Korea for more than a decade.



“The bank shouldn’t have advertised it, if it didn’t have the system to do it.”



Toss Bank’s plan was to develop a computerized system that checks the “residence card” issued to foreign nationals residing in Korea for 90 days or longer by the Korea Immigration Service, in order to serve their banking needs.



Under the envisioned scheme, once a foreign customer uploads a digital copy of his or her residence card on the fintech app Toss, the data will be automatically sent to the immigration office’s system for verification.



The move came after the Financial Services Commission proposed a bill in June to approve foreign nationals’ residence card as proof of identification when using online banking services. The financial authority and related government agencies have also established an online authentication system for financial firms to use.



A picture of Toss Bank’s mobile application showing its account registration services for foreign nationals are not yet in operation. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)