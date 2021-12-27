Lee launches new committee with ex-PM Lee Nak-yon

Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, poses with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at the launching ceremony of a new campaign committee for state vision and national unity held at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday launched a new committee with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in a display of internal unity ahead of the March presidential election.



The Democratic Party presidential nominee has sought to add the former prime minister to his campaign in order to heal an internal rift that followed their bitter primary battle and rally the support of voters in the southwestern Honam region, where Lee Nak-yon is popular.



The two met last week and agreed to co-head a "state vision and national unity committee" inside Lee's campaign.



"I look forward to the Democratic Party innovating and uniting in line with the expectations of the people and the party members to create hope and a history of victory," the candidate said at the committee's launching ceremony held at the party headquarters.



The former prime minister said the country faces a serious crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making it important that the DP explain to the people how it will overcome the crisis and improve people's lives at the same time.



"We must reform more completely, while embracing and uniting the people more warmly," he said. "That is the kind of task I hope the state vision and national unity committee will lead."



Lee Nak-yon has been serving as a standing adviser for the nominee's campaign, but the new committee could raise his profile.



The panel has been tasked with devising a road map for the next administration to tackle issues such as the pandemic, income polarization, political reform, peace on the Korean Peninsula and national integration. (Yonhap)