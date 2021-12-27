Yoon, Lee in dead heat in presidential race: poll

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2021, shows Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, and Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, attending at an event commemorating late president Kim Dae-jung in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's two leading presidential candidates are in a statistical dead heat for the March 9 election, a poll showed Monday, after the main opposition's nominee Yoon Suk-yeol saw his lead narrowed over the ruling party's Lee Jae-myung.



Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) had 40.4 percent, down 4 percentage points from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) posted 39.7 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from a week earlier, according to a Realmeter poll conducted on 3,090 adults between Sunday and Friday.



Their gap was within a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points and is sharply down from 6.4 percentage points a week earlier.



Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came third with 5.6 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 2.9 percent.



The percentage of people who said they had no preferred candidate or did not give a response came to 8.8 percent.



As for the question of who is the candidate to realize the value of fairness and justice, Yoon earned 36.7 percent, while Lee garnered 35.1 percent, according to the poll. Ahn had 9.1 percent followed by Sim with 7.3 percent. Of the respondents, 37.2 percent supported the PPP, while the DP had 32.7 percent support. The gap was narrowed to 4.5 percentage points from 6.1 percentage points a week earlier. (Yonhap)