K-pop artists ring in Christmas with splendid performances at SBS Music Awards

K-pop singers have gathered at local broadcaster SBS’ year-end music show, making Christmas even more special for both music fans and viewers on Saturday.
Under the theme of “Welcome,” this year’s SBS Music Awards took place at the Namdong Gymnasium, in Incheon. The show was broadcast live on its main channel at 6 p.m., while a live audience was invited to the venue. SHINee’s Key, ITZY’s Yuna and Boom hosted the show.
For the opening stage, a total of 25 teams, including Red Velvet’s Wendy, Tomorrow X Together, Nu’est, ITZY, NCT 127, sang Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” in full holiday spirit.
Rookie groups Ive, StayC, Enhypen, aespa, Brave Girls, Astro, ITZY, Tomorrow X Together performed their most-loved songs of this year. Hip-pop artists Simon Dominic, Gray and Loco offered a special stage with singer Lee Hi, presenting “No Break,” “Party for the Night,” “Red Lipstick” and the remix version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” for the first part of the show.
Christmas carol medleys marked the beginning of the second part of the annual music event. Three host members, Ateez, Red Velvet, NCT, Stray Kids, Oh My Girl and The Boyz filled up the stage by singing “White Love” by the popular 1990s electropop duo Turbo, IU’s “Merry Christmas in Advance,” “Happy Christmas” and more.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of SBS Music Awards, singer Woodz, Astro’s Moonbin, SF9’s Yoo Tae-yang, The Boyz’s Ju-yeon, and Stray Kids’ Hyun-jin performed together, transcribing legendary K-pop duo TVXQ’s “Mirotic.”
While NCT U, NCT Dream, and NCT 127 wrapped up the show with performances of their hit songs “Universe,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Sticker,” respectively, K-pop sensation BTS made a surprise appearance through a video message. The boy band could not participate in the show in person as they are on a long-term break.
Meanwhile, three members -- RM, Jin and Suga -- have been infected with coronavirus after returning from abroad this month, according to the group’s agency Big Hit Music. They are undergoing treatment at home in compliance with instructions from the health authorities, the agency said.
