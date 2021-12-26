 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Ruling party, satellite party announce merger deal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 26, 2021 - 13:04       Updated : Dec 26, 2021 - 13:04
Ruling Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil and Choe Kang-wook, the head of the splinter minor Open Democratic Party, announce their parties' merger agreement at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sunday.
Ruling Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil and Choe Kang-wook, the head of the splinter minor Open Democratic Party, announce their parties' merger agreement at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sunday.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the splinter minor Open Democratic Party announced their merger agreement Sunday, in a move meant to strengthen unity in the liberal political bloc ahead of the March 9 presidential election.

DP leader Song Young-gil and Choe Kang-wook, the head of the satellite party, signed the agreement, including a decision to use the ruling party's name as that of the merged party, along with a set of political and social reform goals.

The agreement came as Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party's standard-bearer, has been stepping up his presidential campaign against Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee for the main opposition People Power Party. Polls have shown them in a neck-and-neck race in recent weeks.

The two parties' merger agreement entailed their political reform agenda, including adopting an open nomination system for proportional representation parliamentary seats and seeking a system to allow citizens to recall lawmakers. Their social reform agenda included installing a real estate market oversight institution.

The minor party is considered a "satellite party" of the DP, as it was launched by former DP lawmakers ahead of last year's parliamentary elections. The party went on to win three proportional representation seats in the National Assembly. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114