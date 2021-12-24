 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

’Spider-Man’ likely to become most-watched film in theaters this year

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 20:47       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 20:47
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Jon Watts (Sony Pictures)
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Jon Watts (Sony Pictures)


Hollywood’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Jon Watts is likely to overtake director Ryoo Seung-wan’s “Escape from Mogadishu,” which sold more than 3.61 million tickets this year.

Ryoo’s film, which is so far the most-watched film this year, was released with support from the Korean Theater Association. The association’s members include the top three multiplex operators: CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.

Earlier in June, the association decided to forgo ticket proceeds until sales reached 50 percent of the total production costs of Ryoo’s new movie. Theaters and film distributors usually split ticket sales 50-50. In forgoing the ticket proceeds, it was a way to encourage local film distributors to release movies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket sales on Thursday for the Hollywood film, which has topped the local box office for nine consecutive days, climbed to 166,307, bringing the total number of ticket sales to more than 3.25 million, according to box office figures released by the Korean Film Council.

There are only five titles in Korea that have surpassed a threshold of 3 million tickets after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The film depicts the story of Spider-Man after his identity is revealed. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help with his identity issue. However, Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Separately, “The King’s Man” has attracted 46,534 audiences and was ranked No. 2 on the local box office chart as of Thursday.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114