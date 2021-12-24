 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's vice minister talks with Iranian envoy over 'pending' issues

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 17:43       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 17:43

In this file photo, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun speaks to lawmakers at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Dec. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had discussions with Iran's top envoy here on "pending" bilateral issues Friday, his ministry said.

Choi met with Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari and reaffirmed that Seoul will continue diplomatic efforts for progress in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, taking the importance of Seoul-Tehran ties into consideration, it added.

They also agreed to maintain close communication to resolve "pending" bilateral issues. The ministry stopped short of elaborating, while the matters are seen as including the problem of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.

An estimated $7 billion worth of Iranian assets remain in two South Korean banks under US sanctions imposed following Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear pact with Tehran. (Yonhap)

