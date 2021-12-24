 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Lions re-sign free agent catcher Kang Min-ho

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 13:51

Samsung Lions' catcher Kang Min-ho (R) poses with the team's CEO Won Gee-chan after signing a new four-year contract with the team on Friday, in this photo provided by the Lions. (The Lions)
Samsung Lions' catcher Kang Min-ho (R) poses with the team's CEO Won Gee-chan after signing a new four-year contract with the team on Friday, in this photo provided by the Lions. (The Lions)
The Samsung Lions announced Friday they have re-signed their own free agent catcher Kang Min-ho to a new four-year contract.

Kang, 36, will make up to 3.6 billion won ($3 million) in his second straight four-year deal with the Lions. Kang will make 2 billion won in total salary and 1.2 billion won in signing bonus, with another 400 million won available in incentives.

One of the top offensive catchers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kang batted .291 with 18 homers and 67 RBIs in 123 games this year. He has reached double figures in home runs in 12 straight seasons.

Kang debuted with the Lotte Giants in 2004 but signed a four-year deal to join the Lions as a free agent in late 2017. He became a free agent again this winter, and the new four-year pact likely means Kang will retire as a Lion.

With Kang behind the plate, the Lions boasted three starting pitchers ranked among the top 10 in ERA: Baek Jung-hyun (second with 2.63), Won Tae-in (fifth with 3.06) and David Buchanan (sixth with 3.10).

Kang said his primary goal all along has been to stay put with the Lions. With 290 career home runs, Kang is 25 homers away from becoming the KBO's all-time leader among catchers, but he said he's only focused on team goals.

"Those milestones will come naturally as long as I stay healthy and keep playing," Kang said. "More so than my personal records, I will try to help the team win a championship." (Yonhap)

