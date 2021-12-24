 Back To Top
National

Season's 1st cold wave warning issued for Seoul, many parts of Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 11:50
This photo released by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows weather forecasts for South Korea as of 10 a.m. on Friday. Areas marked in blue will be affected by the cold wave warning over the weekend. (Korea Meteorological Administration)
This photo released by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows weather forecasts for South Korea as of 10 a.m. on Friday. Areas marked in blue will be affected by the cold wave warning over the weekend. (Korea Meteorological Administration)
This season's first cold wave warning will be issued in the greater Seoul area and many other parts of the country on Friday night, with temperatures expected to plummet to as low as minus 15 C the following morning, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave warning will take effect at 9 p.m. in the capital area, most of Gangwon Province and many other central inland regions.

The warning is issued when the morning low is expected to fall more than 15 C from the previous day or stay below minus 15 C for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops sharply and major damage is expected.

The KMA said it will also issue a cold wave advisory for Daegu, Daejeon, Sejong, Yeosu and many other parts of the central and southern regions.

On Saturday, the morning low is forecast to drop to minus 14 C in Seoul, minus 13 C in Chuncheon of Gangwon Province, and minus 10 C in Daejeon.

Due to strong winds, Seoul's sensible temperature will drop to minus 22 C on the day, with the daily high reaching just minus 8 C, the agency noted.

The cold wave will come after light snow in the capital area and some central regions and heavy snow in Gangwon's east coast during Friday, the KMA noted, predicting up to 20 centimeters of snow in some Gangwon areas until Saturday.

The cold wave will peak on Sunday, as temperatures will take a further dive nationwide, the agency said, adding Seoul's daily low will drop to minus 16 C on the day.

The KMA said the latest cold wave is expected to last until Monday. (Yonhap)
