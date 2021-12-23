[Today’s K-pop] TXT releases 1st carol

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together surprised fans with its first carol song “Sweet Dreams” on Thursday.



The band gave a short notice three hours prior to the release announcing that the song will be coming out soon. The news came with an image that showed the five bandmates, each as a stamp, with a Christmas tree.



In the R&B-based tune featuring melodic piano sounds, they wish everyone a warm Christmas despite the challenging time, and only good things in the future.



Yeonjun and Huening Kai participated in writing the melody and Soobin, Taehyun and Huening Kai pitched in for the lyrics.



“We were sorry that we didn’t have many chance to meet Moa in person this year ... and worked on the music hoping we could pay back the love Moa gave us in what little way possible,” said the band.



Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to return with 3rd EP next month





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Moonbyul of Mamamoo will come back with third solo EP “6quence” on Jan. 19, announced agency RBW Entertainment Thursday.



It has been almost two years since her previous solo album “Dark Side of the Moon” and a single will be dropped in advance on Dec. 30, whetting the appetite for eagerly awaiting fans. The pre-release will be a collaboration with singer/songwriter Seori.



The timetable, which compared the release of the EP to that of a movie, had a film reel and a moon for Jan. 10 and 14 respectively leaving some of the teaser contents a mystery.



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez will perform one more time in Los Angeles during its international tour in January.



Agency KQ Entertainment announced on Thursday that the band has decided to extend its American leg of world tour for another day, adding a concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.



All tickets for the tour named “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End,” except for those for Paris that are not open for purchase yet, are sold out. The eight-member act will kick off the tour with a three-day concert in Seoul from Dec. 709. It will then fly to Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles before heading to Europe to perform in Amsterdam, London, Berlin, Warsaw, Madrid and Paris.



(Credit: IST Entertainment)