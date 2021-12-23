[Photo News] Medical workers dress up as Santa Claus at a COVID-19 testing center

(Yonhap)

Medical workers on Wednesday dressed up as Santa Claus at a COVID-19 testing center in Gwangju.





(Yonhap)

To celebrate the upcoming Christmas, doctors and nurses at the testing center conducted COVID-19 tests in Santa Claus outfits.





(Yonhap)

The number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased this month, with some 7,000 cases reported each day. Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, medical workers turned into Santa Claus to light up the atmosphere of the testing center.





(Yonhap)