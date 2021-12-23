 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Medical workers dress up as Santa Claus at a COVID-19 testing center

By Kim Ye-rin
Published : Dec 25, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Dec 25, 2021 - 16:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Medical workers on Wednesday dressed up as Santa Claus at a COVID-19 testing center in Gwangju. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
To celebrate the upcoming Christmas, doctors and nurses at the testing center conducted COVID-19 tests in Santa Claus outfits.

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased this month, with some 7,000 cases reported each day. Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, medical workers turned into Santa Claus to light up the atmosphere of the testing center. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Santa Claus outfit that workers wore was sanitized under the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com)
