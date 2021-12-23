Doosan to showcase hydrogen, robot innovations at CES 2022



By Kim Byung-wook



South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group said Thursday it will unveil innovations centered on hydrogen and robotics technologies at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

Under the theme “delightful life,” Doosan Group and its major affiliates will showcase their latest innovations at a 450-square-meter booth at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 5-8. The West Hall is where mobility, auto and self-driving companies are grouped.

Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won will also attend the event.

At the world’s largest tech show, Doosan will display its crown jewel Tri-Gen, a hydrogen fuel cell system that can generate hydrogen, electricity and heat at the same time.

“Doosan will install a 3-meter-tall mock-up of the Tri-Gen at the center of its booth and demonstrate how it can pump hydrogen to Doosan Mobility Innovation’s hydrogen drone, Doosan Bobcat’s world’s first all-electric loader T7X and provide heat to crops inside a smart farm,” a company official said.

When visitors first enter Doosan’s booth, they will be greeted by Doosan Robotics’ collaborative robots playing drums, the official added.

At the same time, Doosan Heavy Industries will show how its offshore wind turbines can generate clean electricity and use it to produce green hydrogen. The company will also showcase technology that converts waste into hydrogen, as well as a hydrogen turbine 1/6th of its real size.

Doosan Mobility Innovation will exhibit a fixed-wing drone capable of vertical take-off with a flight time of 5.5 hours and a travel distance of over 500 kilometers. The firm will also display a hydrogen power pack for drones that is operational at temperatures below freezing.

Doosan’s Tri-Gen hydrogen fuel cell system charges Doosan Bobcat’s all-electric loader and a hydrogen vehicle at the same time. (Doosan)