Violinist Park Sueye’s ‘Journey Through a Century’ chosen as Gramophone’s Recordings of the Year

Violinist Park Sueye (MOC Production)

South Korean violinist Park Sueye’s album “Journey Through a Century” has been picked as one of UK magazine Gramophone‘s Recordings of the Year 2021, the artist’s agency MOC Production said on Thursday.



The magazine announced the list of honorees through its annual Gramophone Digital Special published earlier this month, featuring all of this year’s Editor’s Choice albums, Recordings of the Month and the winners of the recording categories of the Gramophone Classical Music Awards.



After being chosen as the magazine’s Recording of the Month in September, Park has been honored once again, along with pianists Andras Schiff, pianist Leif Ove Andsnes and Igor Levit. It was the first time a Korean musician’s album has been highlighted in the annual list from the magazine, according to MOC Production.





Cover of UK magazine Gramophone‘s Special Digital Edition (Gramophone)