 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Prosecutors appeal Air Force officer's 9-yr prison term in sex abuse case

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Dec 23, 2021 - 14:55
This photo, taken Nov. 25, 2021, shows the father of a deceased Air Force noncommissioned officer holding a picture of his daughter during a protest in Seoul. She took her own life in May after being sexually harassed by a colleague. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Nov. 25, 2021, shows the father of a deceased Air Force noncommissioned officer holding a picture of his daughter during a protest in Seoul. She took her own life in May after being sexually harassed by a colleague. (Yonhap)
Military prosecutors have appealed a recent court decision to sentence an Air Force service member to nine years in prison on charges of sexually abusing a now deceased female colleague, officials said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors filed the appeal. They had sought a 15-year prison term for the master sergeant purported to have groped the victim of the same rank inside a car in March. She took her own life in May.

On Friday last week, the General Military Court meted out the nine-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors had demanded a stronger punishment, claiming the accused threatened to retaliate against the victim in a text message, hinting he could kill himself.

The court, however, acknowledged the defendant's claim that the message was meant as an apology.

The sexual abuse case sparked intense public fury as the Air Force was accused of attempting to downplay the incident and failing to take swift, appropriate steps to protect the victim. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114