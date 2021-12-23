[Visual History of Korea] Completing Christmas with Korean fir tree and remembering first Korean Catholic priest

Korean Christmas trees, the abies koreana, commonly known as the Korean fir, flank the hiking trail to the Baekrokdam crater lake at the top of Hallasan, the tallest mountain in South Korea at 1,947 meters in elevation.Photo © Hyungwon Kang

Germans started it, but it was the Americans who perfected the celebration of Christmas in the 20th century.



No Christmas would be complete without a Christmas tree, and a native Korean fir, locally called “gusangnamu,” is the preferred choice of Christmas tree in homes across the US and Europe.



First encountered by Father Emile Joseph Taquet (1873-1952), a French Catholic missionary, on Hallasan, the main mountain on Jeju Island, in the early 1900s, famed botanist Ernest Henry Wilson (1876–1930), a British plant collector and explorer, documented his 1919 encounter with gusangnamu on Hallasan as abies koreana in the Journal of the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard University, the oldest public arboretum in North America.



More commonly called the Korean fir, the tree is known for its unique blue cone and is abundantly found at elevations up to 1,900 meters on Hallasan.



The Hallasan native tree thrives in cold climates -- the weather at high elevations on Hallasan can be unforgivingly harsh especially in winter.



The world’s largest Korean fir forest covers about 6 square kilometers at elevations over 1,300 meters above sea level, almost all of them inside the Hallasan National Park.





A deer footprint in the shape of a heart is seen at a snow-covered Hallasan, on Jeju Island. Photo © Hyungwon Kang

“An old-growth forest of gusangnamu, a primary forest of 100 trees, shows that the average age of the trees is about 80 years old, with the oldest tree at 158 years old,” said Kim Kwon-su, a researcher at the Jeju Self-Governing Province World Heritage Headquarters.



Gusangnamu, which used to be readily seen at elevations around 1,000 meters, have started to thin out at elevations below 1,200-1,400 meters. The prime culprit is “natural disasters such as wind effects, frequent typhoons, heavy rainfall and the reduction of snowfall caused by climate change,” according to Kim.



Recent findings show that young seedlings of the Korean fir naturally proliferate at higher altitudes, but few grow below 1,700 meters above sea level.



The Korean fir, which is widely available in the US and in Europe, makes an excellent pyramid-shaped garden tree, or “potted living Christmas tree.”





